ESPN Promo Leads to NHL Guy Blasting MLB Guy
1. During Wednesday’s Padres-Cubs playoff game on ABC, play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown read a promo for ESPN’s coverage of the NHL season opener next week.
Brown playfully tried to bring analyst Ben McDonald into the conversation by asking McDonald if the Panthers were going to repeat, but McDonald decided not to be a phony and said there was zero chance he’d watch the NHL’s opening night.
Brown and McDonald work together all year calling Orioles games, and it certainly seemed by the tone of Brown’s voice that he clearly knew McDonald wasn’t a hockey guy and that McDonald was just playing along with the bit. It wasn’t a premeditated attack on the NHL. It was an off-the-cuff comment.
This was newsworthy, though, because a broadcaster is always supposed to pretend that he or she watches everything that airs on the network that pays them. Plus, McDonald took things a step further by making it clear he has no interest whatsoever in the NHL, which was dicey since ESPN is partners with the NHL.
McDonald’s non-interest in the NHL didn’t sit well with ESPN’s John Buccigross, who got personal with his retort to McDonald on social media by pointing out McDonald never pitched in a postseason game in his nine years in the majors.
I’m not sure what that has to do with anything, and I don’t even understand the retort. Ben McDonald doesn’t like hockey, but he wasn’t a great pitcher. O.K.?
I also don’t understand why Buccigross would care if McDonald doesn’t like hockey, but I’ve never understood why anyone would care about what sports other people watch.
I like baseball. I couldn’t care less if someone else doesn’t like baseball. I like wresting. People mock me for that all the time. I don’t care.
But clearly, Buccigross cared that McDonald publicized the fact that he won’t be watching hockey when the season begins next week.
I’m going to make a radical statement right now, so I just want you guys to prepare yourselves.
Ready?
Here we go.
Ben McDonald is allowed to not like hockey.
3. These calls from ESPN’s Sean McDonough during Wednesday’s Tigers-Guardians game are so, so good. There’s an art to announcers yelling during calls. What McDonough does so well is build to the yell. He just doesn’t scream from start to finish, à la Fox’s Joe Davis. McDonough captures the emotion by getting louder as the play develops, which is not easy because it all happens in just a matter of a couple of seconds.
4. People can never have enough money, so now they’re going to mess with the NCAA tournament solely to get more TV money from having more games. And you can bet these extra games will end up on a streaming service.
5. If you’re a cord-cutting sports fan, the new ESPN/Fox bundle app is now live for $39.99 a month. This is what you get if you subscribe:
ESPN: NFL; NBA; NHL; MLB; WNBA; WWE; UFL; SEC; ACC; Big 12; College Football, including the College Football Playoff; 40 NCAA championships including the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship; LALIGA, Bundesliga, NWSL, and FA Cup soccer; Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis; The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA TOUR, TGL and LPGA golf; Little League World Series baseball and softball; Premier Lacrosse League; and more. BOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA); and more.
ESPN
- NFL
- NBA
- NHL
- MLB
- WNBA
- WWE
- UFL
- SEC, ACC and Big 12 college football, as well as the College Football Playoff
- 40 NCAA championships including the NCAA women’s basketball championship
- La Liga, Bundesliga, NWSL, Liga MX, MLS, UEFA and FA Cup soccer
- Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open tennis
- The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA Tour, TGL and LPGA golf
- Little League World Series baseball and softball
- Premier Lacrosse League
FOX One
- NFL
- MLB
- 2026 FIFA World Cup 26
- Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West college football
- Big Ten, Big East, Big 12 and Mountain West college basketball
- NASCAR
- IndyCar
- NYRA horse racing (including the Belmont Stakes)
- UFL
- LIV Golf
- Westminster dog show
- Domestic and international soccer (Concacaf, CONMEBOL, FIFA, Liga MX, MLS and UEFA)
6. I love this take from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on PFF and grades for players.
