Several Skaters to Represent MSU in NHL Scouting Combine
The Michigan State Spartans hockey program will have several skaters at this week's NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, New York. With a full summer ahead, the Spartans' top prospects are showcasing their talents in hopes of being selected by a professional franchise in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Spartan sophomore forward Shane Vansaghi, incoming freshman forwards Ryker Lee, Eric Nilson, and defenseman commit Brady Peddle are all attending the combine,
The scouting combine is an annual event that allows NHL teams to get a firsthand look at this upcoming year's top draft-eligible players. With the Spartans being one of the very best teams in the nation, it makes perfect sense that multiple of their guys would be in attendance.
Nilson was ranked seventh by NHL Central amongst European skaters in the upcoming draft class. Vansaghi ranks No. 36 overall for North American skaters after posting 15 points (5 g, 15 a) in 40 games over his freshman season in East Lansing.
Peddle committed to Michigan State back in April of 2024 and will be one of the top incoming freshmen alongside Lee, who tore up junior hockey this year by winning the USHL Rookie of the Year award with the Madison Capitols.
Michigan State's top two players in Hobey Baker Award-winning forward Isaac Howard and sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine both attended the same event in back-to-back seasons. It is no surprise that those two immediately became high draft picks after going to the combine.
Howard impressed in 2022 and was selected 31st overall (1st rd.) in the 2022 draft, while Augustine competed in 2023, picked by the Detroit Red Wings with the 41st overall pick (2nd rd.). NHL teams have a liking for Spartan talent, and good things could happen for all four in attendance this year.
The Spartan skaters will partake in fitness tests, medical screenings, interviews and on-ice workouts. They will get their first taste of professional hockey and the level they are trying to reach after their Michigan State careers conclude.
The full list of NHL Combine participants can be found here.
