Social Media Reacts to MSU Losing Out on Gavin McKenna
Michigan State hockey was on the verge of being the center of the college hockey world when Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's NHL Draft, was decided between the Spartans and Penn State.
On Monday, Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson reported that McKenna will be committing to Penn State.
The Spartans fell just short. The following pretty much sums up how many fans were feeling:
Michigan State hockey fans have to be pleased with the excitement that had been surrounding the program for weeks. The program takes a backseat to football and basketball, but for about a month or so, McKenna was the talk of the Spartan fan base.
Fortunately for Michigan State, it is still in a great position. The Spartans are still the reigning two-time Big Ten regular-season and tournament champions, and with Isaac Howard and Trey Augustine returning, national championship aspirations are higher than ever.
Many now see the Big Ten -- and college hockey in general, for that matter -- running through Penn State. But one fan had to remind everyone that Howard, the best player in the country last season, dismantled the Nittany Lions' defense in University Park last season.
So what now? Well, as previously said, the Spartans should be just fine without McKenna. But some are already turning their attention to Porter Martone, who was recently taken with the sixth overall pick in this year's NHL Draft. He has not yet decided if he'll go pro for next season or play collegiately.
Michigan State hockey has already found much success with recruiting. Losing out on McKenna doesn't damage its hopes of a national title, and it wouldn't have done much for the long run, considering he would likely go straight to the pros after being drafted.
It would have been fun for fans, and the star power would have been through the roof. But things could be worse, and for the Spartans, next season still looks bright.
One thing is for certain, though: Munn Ice Arena will be rocking when McKenna and the Nittany Lions come to East Lansing next season.
