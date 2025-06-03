MSU Superstar Howard is Blazing Trails Among Hockey World
Michigan State left wing Isaac Howard might be the NHL’s most unique and dynamic prospect — both on and off the ice. And now, as his development path unfolds, he’s doing something rare: taking full control of his future.
This past season, Howard helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten championship while averaging 1.4 points per game. He capped it off by winning both the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in college hockey, and USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award.
His performance places him among the elite prospects in the NHL pipeline — but Howard’s impact doesn’t stop there. In a sport where players are often encouraged to downplay personality, Howard is confidently carving his own path.
Howard was selected 31st overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning. From the moment his name was called, he stood out. When asked about his flashy wardrobe, Howard offered the kind of quote rarely heard in the NHL:
“I’m the best-looking guy here, so I figured I’d be the best-dressed one too.”
That confidence is uncommon in the sport, and it’s exactly what makes Howard such a compelling figure in today’s NHL.
Roughly a month ago, Howard made headlines again when he appeared on "Game Notes," a podcast from Barstool Sports' Spittin’ Chiclets crew. He revealed two things: he planned to return to Michigan State for his senior season, and that he and the Lightning were no longer aligned.
That leaves Howard with two options: get traded, or wait until August 2026, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.
So, let’s say Tampa opts to move him sooner rather than later. Here are three franchises where Howard would be an intriguing fit:
1. New York Islanders
The Islanders have a surprising connection to Howard: newly hired GM Mathieu Darche.
Darche was Tampa Bay’s director of hockey operations and assistant GM when Howard was drafted. And while it may seem risky to link Darche to a player whose time in Tampa fizzled, that prior relationship could spark renewed interest.
The Islanders need youth and scoring — badly. Howard’s skill and swagger would inject personality into a team with a top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a desperate need for offensive creativity. A line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal? That could cook.
2. Edmonton Oilers
The reigning Western Conference champs are built around superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and with McDavid's contract ending after next season, cap-friendly contributors will be key.
Howard could be the kind of high-upside, low-cost addition that bolsters the Oilers’ depth. His game could mesh well on either wing alongside their top two centers. Plus, after losing top prospect Dylan Holloway last offseason to an offer sheet from St. Louis, Edmonton could use another skilled winger in the system.
3. San Jose Sharks
While it might seem out of left field, San Jose could be a smart landing spot.
The Sharks are in full rebuild mode and loaded with promising young talent like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Adding Howard to that mix could accelerate the rebuild and provide another potential cornerstone.
While defense remains their top need, Howard could slide into the NHL immediately, grow with a similarly aged core, and learn from vets like Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow about the professionalism required at the next level.
Whether he’s traded this year or hits the open market in 2026, Isaac Howard represents something new in hockey — a player who isn’t just betting on himself but doing so loudly and unapologetically. He’s proof that swagger doesn’t have to wait until you’ve made it.
And whichever team lands him won’t just be getting a gifted forward — they’ll be getting a trailblazer.
