WATCH: Everything MSU Coach Adam Nightingale Said After 9-3 Win Over Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 2 Michigan State continues to prove its superiority over the rest of the Big Ten as it throttled No. 4 Minnesota, 9-3, at Munn Ice Arena on Friday.
The Spartans had a 5-3 advantage at the end of the second period and would pull away with a 4-0 scoring burst in the third.
Michigan State had seven different goal-scorers in Friday's win, including junior forward Isaac Howard and sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi, who each scored two.
Spartans coach Adam Nightingale spoke on the victory when he addressed the media after the game.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Nightingale's presser:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: “Yeah, I mean, obviously, pretty good night for our team. I thought the crowd was awesome. I think, sometimes, you're not going to score every night like that, but I thought our quality of play was really good; up and down our lineup, our guys played well, and I want our guys to enjoy it, but now, it's moving on to the next game. And obviously, Minnesota is going to be a lot sharper tomorrow, and our goal is, whether you win or lose, you want to be better tomorrow than we were today, and that will be the goal.”
Q: Do you learn more about scoring nine goals against a top-five team or do you learn more about tomorrow’s response and how they follow it up?
Nightingale: “Yeah, I mean, I think every game you learn something, right? That's the goal, and hopefully our guys understand that's what we're trying to do every time we play a game is learn something about yourself, and yeah, for sure, you got to obviously enjoy it. It's hard to win in our conference and then, move on. And we feel like we can still have errors to keep improving. So that will be the focus; we’ll watch the tape and get back at it tomorrow.”
Michigan State will look to build on its dominant win on Friday with another victory on Saturday when it hosts the Golden Gophers for the second game of the series. That game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.