Breaking Down MSU's New-Look RB Room After 3 Portal Adds

It's clear running back was a position of importance for Michigan State this transfer portal cycle.

The Spartans are losing their top two running backs from this year. Makhi Frazier is in the transfer portal, and Elijah Tau-Tolliver is out of eligibility. MSU has already replaced that lost production and then some, it seems.

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier carries the ball against USC on Sept. 20, 2025 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Michigan State added not one, not two, but three transfer portal running backs in the span of two days. The Spartans got a commitment from UConn transfer Cam Edwards on Wednesday and then commitments from Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson on Thursday.

Here's a quick breakdown of each addition and what to expect from them:

Cam Edwards

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) fakes a hand off to running back Cam Edwards (0) the Air Force Falcons in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The projected lead back is Edwards. He was one of the most productive running backs in college football this past season, rushing for 1,240 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry, and scoring 15 times on the ground across 13 games. Edwards had the 15th-most rushing yards of anybody in the FBS this past season.

Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining, meaning MSU only gets to enjoy his talents for a short while. The Spartans haven't had anybody come close to sniffing the 1,000-yard mark since Kenneth Walker III departed campus. They'll be hoping Edwards can get there, though that's a challenge at the Big Ten level.

Marvis Parrish

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) runs the ball, with offensive lineman Quincy Jenkins (63) providing cover, against Delaware Blue Hens linebacker Blake Matthews (10) during Delaware's first home CUSA football game, which was nationally televised, at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Oct. 3, 2025. Western Kentucky won 27-24. | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Parrish addition is one with some serious upside. He has three years of eligibility remaining and has already shown that he can produce at a high level. Parrish totaled 779 scrimmage yards --- 576 rushing, 203 receiving --- as a true freshman. He made Conference USA's All-Freshman Team and was the conference's Freshman of the Week twice this past season.

Parrish won't be the lead back as a sophomore at MSU, but he has the chance to become a true difference-maker if he's able to continue developing and outperform his recruiting ranking under new Michigan State running backs coach Devon Spalding .

Jaziun Patterson

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) runs with the ball asIowa State Cyclones' linebacker Beau Goodwin (34) goes for a tackle during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The surprise commitment came from Patterson, whose visit didn't become public knowledge until he officially chose the Spartans and posted several pictures from it on his commitment post. It was also the third commitment of the three. Edwards was first, then Parrish. After Michigan State picked up Parrish, it seemed like that may be it for the RB position, since the Spartans were losing two backs. It was an even exchange.

Adding Patterson brings in some serious Big Ten experience from his time at Iowa. He's got 858 career rushing yards and four scores during his time with the Hawkeyes. He was Iowa's third back this past season, and that may be the role he takes on at MSU.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's new running backs when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW