Fears Jr. Looking Like College Basketball’s Best Point Guard
Michigan State is now 5-0 after an 84-56 blowout victory over Detroit Mercy.
This game was never close, as the Spartans got out to a big lead against former MSU assistant Mark Montgomery’s squad and never looked back.
While MSU fans were not going to take anything away from this game that would declare anything about this team’s season, it was exciting for them to see some players have major performances.
Among those big performances was point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. The redshirt sophomore scored a career-high 18 points and handed out 11 assists, as he strengthens his hold on the nation’s lead in that statistical category.
Fans were high on Fears heading into the season, but not many would have expected that he would play like one of the best point guards in the nation. But that’s exactly what he’s doing.
Jeremy Fears Jr. - best point guard in the country?
No point guard is seeing the floor like Fears this season, as he leads the nation in assists per game with 10.3. Purdue’s Braden Smith, a popular Wooden Award selection, trails him with 9.0 APG.
MSU has not had a point guard play like Fears has given it in a while. It has not been since Spartans’ star Cassius Winston that someone has run the offense in the way that Fears has controlled things in the half-court.
Detroit Mercy did not prove to be much of a test for Fears and the Spartans’ offense, as he continued to make tough reads and found open players. He hit Carson Cooper on a dunk after looking off several different teammates.
While Montgomery’s Titans were never going to slow Fears down, he posted a career game and continued to ride the high he found against Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
The Spartans will stay competitive in every game as long as Fears is healthy, because his competitiveness on both ends of the floor will keep the team in it. He is an extension of Tom Izzo on the floor, and that is incredibly valuable for this team.
MSU’s schedule gets tougher as the season progresses, as the Spartans await dates with North Carolina and Duke in the next few weeks. The Spartans will rely on Fears to lead them through those games and hope he can lead them to victories.
While it might be too early to consider Fears as a Bob Cousy Award or even a Wooden Award winner, his play this season has earned at least conversations in those departments.
The Spartans have a ‘Floor General’ again.
