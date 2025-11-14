Spartan Nation

MSU's Fears on His Leadership, Needed Improvements for the Spartans

Michigan State's point guard talked about his role as a leader following the San Jose State game on Thursday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to the media following a 79-60 victory over San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to the media following a 79-60 victory over San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. had another great game on Thursday during the Spartans' 79-60 win over San Jose State. The redshirt sophomore guard scored 15 points, had five rebounds, and dished out nine assists while being plus-17 over 31 minutes.

Head coach Tom Izzo has likened Fears' leadership qualities to those of Mateen Cleaves, who led MSU to the 2000 national championship. Izzo called Cleaves a "perfect example" of Fears during his postgame press conference.

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after his 3-pointer against San Jose State during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shortly after that, Spartan Nation caught up with Fears, as he talked about his role as a leader, what he and his teammates need to improve on, and the upcoming game against No. 9 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.

A video of Fears' media availability can be viewed below.

Watch Jeremy Fears Jr. here:

Additionally, a partial transcript of what Fears was asked and what he said has been provided.

Transcript

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, passes to Trey Fort during the first half in the game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Do you have a different approach as a leader this year? Do you have a different approach? It seems like you're different out on the court, and Coach [Izzo] talked about that he's seen growth from you in that position. Talk about that a little bit.

FEARS: Oh, definitely. I think I got older, matured a little bit more. There's obviously certain things you can and can't do. You know, reactions, maybe like knowing when to use my fiery power, emotion, and also when to kind of stay calm and cool.

You know, there's a lot of players, some freshmen playing. But everybody kind of really don't... I'll say no games [schenanigans] here. They've seen practice in the summer.

But in the game, you know, just making sure I keep my cool when it goes good and when it goes bad, and when I need to get on somebody, when I don't. So, just understanding that as I got older.

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. makes a 3-pointer against San Jose State during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: I've seen you kind of uplifting guys on the court, specifically some of those guys transfers or some of the younger guys. Has that been a point of emphasis for you?

FEARS: Oh, definitely. Obviously, I want to kind of help them. I kind of feel like I kind of got three years of games. But, two for, I guess now you'll say playing years.

So, I just kind of understand seeing all the different coverages, defenses, and also seeing when someone's struggling. Like, I know when I was a freshman, I struggled my first year.

And then last year I had some up-and-down games. Even last game, when I think I struggled shooting the ball.

Jeremy Fears Jr.
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) is introduced during starting lineups ahead of a game against San Jose State on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

