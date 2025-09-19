3 Key USC Offensive Players Michigan State Must Contain
To call USC's offense "good" early on in the 2025 season would be a massive understatement. The 25th-ranked Trojans rank second nationally in scoring (55 points per game) and first in total offense (604 yards per game).
It's what one should expect from a team coached by Lincoln Riley, who has developed three different quarterbacks into Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall NFL draft picks between his time at Oklahoma and USC (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams).
USC's QB, Jayden Maiava, is topping the Big Ten in passing with 989 yards already. Here are three of his teammates around him that have helped him out.
RB Waymond Jordan
Running back Waymond Jordan has been one of the breakout stars for the Trojans' offense. It's his first season at USC after transferring up from the JUCO level, where he was one of the top players at that level for Hutchinson CC.
So far, Jordan has gotten the largest share of the carries for USC's offense, and he's done well. He's already got 286 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. Jordan's best game was a 167-yard performance against Georgia Southern. He had 77 yards on 18 carries during USC's Big Ten opener at Purdue.
WR Makai Lemon
Makai Lemon was USC's top receiver in 2024, and he is well on track towards topping the Trojans in receiving yards again this season.
Through three contests, Lemon already has 16 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns. He had 158 yards and both of his touchdowns during USC's game against Georgia Southern. In the Trojans' most recent game against Purdue, he had five catches for 63 yards.
Expect Lemon to serve as one of USC's returners on special teams too, as he's brought out four kick returns and one punt return so far. He was All-Big Ten Third Team as a return specialist last year.
TE Lake McRee
Starting tight end Lake McRee is one of the most experienced members of this USC roster. He's a fifth-year senior that has started to emerge as a bigger threat in the pass game, as well.
Last year, McRee had 245 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Through three games this season, he's already at 173 yards and one touchdown. During the Trojans' game at Purdue, McRee had three catches for 67 yards.
Pro Football Focus marks McRee as the second-best player on USC's offense (min. 50 snaps) with a grade of 83.3. Lemon is just ahead of him for first with a 83.5.
