Michigan State QB Tommy Schuster Proved Himself This Spring
The Michigan State Spartans have their starter in transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has received more hype than any Spartan signal-caller in recent memory.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is confident in Chiles. Chiles followed Smith from Oregon State after a true freshman campaign that saw him appear in nine games and score seven total touchdowns.
After spring practices, it is clear that Chiles will be QB1 come fall.
However, a big revelation for Smith and the Spartans was transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster.
Throughout the spring, Schuster received more and more praise from Smith and his fellow coaches.
Smith first praised Schuster during a media availability in early April.
"[Schuster]'s poised, made some throws, understands the offense, been smart with the ball not turning it over," Smith said. "We're pleased with him so far.
"Tommy been making plays."
Then, it was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren in mid-April.
"[Tommy] is just a savvy player and has a good feel for the game," Lindgren said. "[He] made some plays in the 2-minute situations right [at the end of practice]. He had a really good practice on Tuesday, I think with only one incompletion. You can tell that he has done it before and has been out there.
"He has done a nice job at extending plays; something's not there, he can move subtly in the pocket or extend it in the scramble drill throwing a nice catchable ball."
The "Spring Showcase" on April 20 was the capstone on a successful spring for Schuster.
Schuster was 6-for-8 passing with 135 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on the first play of the third quarter when he connected with wide receiver Nick Marsh on a 75-yard play.
Before his January arrival in East Lansing, Schuster spent five seasons at FCS North Dakota.
As a Fighting Hawk, Schuster set numerous school passing records -- 9,075 career passing yards, 843 career completions and 63 career touchdown passes.
Prior to college, Schuster was a successful quarterback for Chippewa Valley High School just outside of Detroit. There, he was named Michigan's 2018 Associated Press Player of the Year after leading Chippewa Valley to the Division I state title.
Smith and the Spartans have a solid No. 2 option with Schuster come fall -- he has proven that much this spring.
