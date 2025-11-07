The Shake-Up MSU's Tight Ends Desperately Need
The Michigan State Spartans have come off of their sixth straight loss, in which they fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, entering their bye week, with many shakeups most likely here to stay with their starters and top players.
The most shaken-up area of the team has definitely been the receiving core, with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic taking over for Aidan Chiles.
The pass attack became much more dynamic under Milivojevic, and players like Rodney Bullard Junior and Omari Kelly exploded in many stats.
Yet both of MSU's top tight ends in Jack Velling and Michael Masunas, combined for two receptions and 28 yards against the Golden Gophers, and something needs to change.
Why Jack Velling And Michael Masunas Have Been Struggling
It's no secret by this point in the season that the Spartans have a very dire situation around their offensive line.
Milivojevic went to the ground seven times against the Golden Gophers, and because of the O-Line's issues, the two tight ends often have to take some of the heat off of them by blocking many plays they are on the field.
This, of course, is probably not an issue that can be fixed within the reins of the 2025-26 season, but already looking ahead to next year, something needs to change with the O-Line if MSU wants to see more production out of their tight ends.
What Can Help Jack Velling And Michael Masunas
- The Spartans are currently resting in their bye week, and not only is it a good time to try to build up the tight end room with plays built around them, but also to get their offensive line in order.
- Yet more importantly than that, it should be a time taken to build the bond between Velling and Masunas with Miilivojevic. After all, they won't get the ball as often if they don't have a strong relationship with him.
- So whether or not they were already in good rapport with each other, with the week they have set aside before facing their next opponent, they need to get in some extra reps with Milivojevic.
Velling and Masunas have sky-high potential as receivers, and MSU needs to take advantage of that, especially in close games like they had against Minnesota.
