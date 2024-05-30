2026 TE Recruit Talks Michigan State Offer
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have gone above and beyond in their recruiting efforts lately. After a difficult start to the offseason regarding recruiting and the transfer portal, Coach Smith and the Spartans have bounced back nicely. They recently offered a scholarship to talented in-state tight end Lincoln Keyes.
Coach Smith and Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak have identified multiple tight ends that would fit well in the Spartans’ new system. They feel that Keyes is a player who would fit well. Smith and Coach Wozniak recently offered a scholarship to Keyes, a tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, a scholarship.
After his junior season at Saline, Keyes only had one offer -- from Marshall. However, he now has over 20 scholarship offers from schools nationwide. Along with Michigan State, Keyes has offers from Pittsburgh, Illinois, Purdue, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Duke and Minnesota, among others.
According to On3, Keyes is ranked as a three-star and is the 22nd-best tight end in the 2026 recruiting class. The site also has him ranked the 13th-best overall recruit in Michigan. The talented tight end has already made a few trips to East Lansing earlier in the year. Keyes breaks down his relationship with Coach Wozniak and Michigan State.
“It has been good,” Keyes said, per On3's Jason Killop. “[Wozniak] started coming in contact with me pretty early. I have kind of blown up pretty quick, but that was pretty early on. He knew about me and started talking to me.
“We got on the phone, and I got up there three or four times. Our relationship is really good, and it is growing and just getting better. I really like him as a coach and want to keep that relationship going.”
Wozniak has made quite the impression on most of the tight ends the Spartans are recruiting. That was the same with Keyes, who appreciated that Wozniak offered him his scholarship in person. Keyes says it meant a lot for the offer to happen that way.
“That was definitely important,” Keyes said. “[Wozniak] has hinted at the offer before, and it meant a lot to have him come out there and watch me. It was good to have him at my school and show that interest.”
