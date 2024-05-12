BREAKING: 3-Star 2025 Linebacker Di'Mari Malone Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have secured their third class of 2025 commit.
Macomb Dakota three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone announced Sunday that he is going to play college football for Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith.
Malone is the No. 9 player in Michigan and the No. 64 linebacker in the class, per 247Sports.
Michigan State beat out contenders Pitt, Illinois and Minnesota.
Spartan Nation spoke to Malone moments after his commitment. He said he chose Michigan State because he felt like it was a "perfect fit."
"With [Michigan State] being close to home and every time I have been up there, I felt comfortable," Malone said. "I never been up there and it's like, 'Ugh, why are they doing this?' I love that they are close to home, I love the relationships that I have up there. I feel like it's going to be a great team when I get there."
Michigan State's first 2025 commitment was three-star quarterback Leo Hannan of Servite, California. Hannan excelled at the recent Elite 11 quarterback showcase. Quarterback guru Sam Fisher said of Hannan, "He runs really well. He throws a really good ball. ... He runs really well. He throws a really good ball. ... He loves to compete and is one of those guys who hates losing."
Malone joins three-star in-state linebacker DJ White as Michigan State's second 2025 linebacker commitment. White committed to the Spartans in April. White was the No. 14 player in the state and No. 81 at the linebacker position.
Both players have similar games as athletic coverage linebackers, which makes them perfectly suited for Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Joe Rossi.
White recently spoke to Spartan Nation about helping Smith reach his goal of recruiting in-state talent and rebuilding the pipeline for Michigan State.
""I feel like Michigan athletes are [some] of the most underrated football players, just because of where we from and we do multiple sports ... but I think we could compare with [Sun Belt talent] just as good ... so I wanna definitely say if we can get all those [in-state recruits] up to [Michigan] State, we could make this thing happen -- win a Big Ten championship," White said.
