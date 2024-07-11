BREAKING: 3-Star ATH Bryson Williams Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans secured a commitment from 2025 Orchard Lake St. Mary's athlete Bryson Williams on Thursday evening. He is the 15th commit (not including long snapper Jack Wills, a preferred walk-on) that head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have snagged.
Williams, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, is the No. 82-ranked athlete in the 2025 class and the 15th-ranked prospect in the state of Michigan. At St. Mary's, Williams plays wide receiver and safety, though he will likely play wide receiver for the Spartans, he told me.
Williams also told me that running backs coach Keith Bhonapha has been all over him to play running back and that it could balance out in a role similar to the San Fransisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel. Williams is definitely athletic enough, boasting good measurables with talent. I first spoke with Williams at the MHSAA Division II state track finals, where he competed. Plenty of athleticism.
I spoke with Williams after his official visit on the last weekend before the summer dead period. He visit was a huge moment in his recruitment, it seemed. He was hosted by the star of the 2024 class, wide receiver Nick Marsh, and his two primary recruiters, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and Bhonapha. He said the atmosphere was noticeable.
"Something that stood out to me was how family-oriented it was," Williams had told me. "It was a lot of families, a lot of bonding, especially, I got to see the quarterback hangs with the [defensive backs], the team all hangs out together, it's very tight-knit, close bond. There's no division between, 'Oh you're a starting quarterback, you're a third-string lineman,' they're all just football players trying to win, win a championship. So that's one of the big things I saw."
Two big Spartans 2025 commits, linebacker DJ White and tight end Jayden Savoury, play with Williams at St. Mary's. He told me they were just as big of advocates for the Green and White as the recruiters were. Smith's pipeline from St. Mary's has been astounding this recruiting class.
Smith has made good on his promise to recruit the state of Michigan hard, securing seven recruits of his 15 from the state. Expand that to the Midwest, a broader recruiting goal, and you have nine recruits of 15.
Williams' commitment is great news for the Spartans, having lost out on several big targets recently.
