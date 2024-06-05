BREAKING: Michigan State Football Offers Big-Time 2026 WR Brothers
Michigan State football and Coach Jonathan Smith are recruiting 2025 wide receivers hard, like three-star prospects Braylon Collier and Gerritt Kemp, but the Green and White are looking ahead for the best options on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday, highly touted 2026 three-star wide receivers Jaron and Kennan Pula announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they received offers from the Spartans.
Jaron has an 87 grade, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the Timpview High School star is the No. 7 player in the state of Utah. Jaron is the 53rd wide receiver in the 2026 class and he is No. 367 overall.
Kennan is the No. 51 wide receiver and No. 333 player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
The brothers have offers from numerous Power Four schools -- Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Tennessee, Miami, Washington, Ole Miss and Wisconsin, among others.
In March, Jaron told 247Sports that several schools in the Northwest have stood out to him.
"Definitely Washington and Oregon," he said. "Oregon has been my dream school since day one. I really like the receivers coach ... [Junior] Adams. I know he recruited Puka Nacua to Washington. When they offered, it felt good so I'm definitely liking them."
Jaron said that he felt Smith's former school, Oregon State, was recruiting him the "hardest."
Last season, the Pulas played a big role in helping his high school win the Utah state 5A championship. Jaron scored a key touchdown to help his team to a 23-15 win against Bountiful.
Jaron is older than Kennan by two minutes, per 247Sports.
The Pula brothers are not the only high regarded recruits that the Spartans are targeting in Utah. Priority 2025 offensive lineman Darius Afalava lives in Lehi, Utah, playing for Skyridge High School.
Smith made it clear when he arrived to East Lansing that while the Midwest and in-state recruiting would be a big priority for his regime, he would maintain his pipeline out west that he had carefully built in Corvallis.
The Pula brothers could be big time impact players for Michigan State, and securing them would give the Spartans long-term depth as well.
