EXCLUSIVE: How Highly Touted MSU Football Target is Preparing For Crucial Season
Craig Tutt is one of the best safeties in the 2026 class and a top target for Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. He has a long way to go before he makes a decision, and there is plenty of football to be played. Right now, Tutt and Oakland High School are on a hiatus due to Tennessee's dead period for high school football.
However, Tutt is not taking that time off. He told me he is training three times a day on top of two sessions of running and working out on sand.
Before the dead period, it was team workouts and 7-on-7 competitions. After the dead period, it will be team workouts, 7-on-7 seasons, and a run for a state championship, which he told me is the goal. Last season, Oakland lost Houston High School in the Tennessee 6A state finals, 24-9.
"I just want to get back to where we were in December, and hopefully take it home this year," Tutt said. "We let up, once we give a team like Houston plays after plays after plays, just keep going and keep going, we weren't able to stop them ... Everytime I'm on the field I think of it. I don't never want to feel that type of pain I felt before, so just keep it in the back of my mind, keep going."
Tutt was recently offered by Michigan State after June 15, when colleges are allowed to reach out to sophomores entering their junior seasons.
"I got a different college hitting my phone everyday, so it's amazing to see all these college interested in me, I feel good," Tutt said. "What stood out to me was that it's not all about football. It's about bettering me as a man, and building me up into my adulthood."
Safeties coach Blue Adams called Tutt and introduced himself after June 15th. Adams made an impression on Tutt's father, Jeremi.
"My dad loves that, he loves a college that wants to speak to him, and not just me. At the end of the day, it's not just a 'me' decision, it's a 'we' decision," Tutt said.
Tutt is the No. 21 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 234 prospect nationally, per 247Sports. He is one of the highest-rated targets in the class for Smith.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.