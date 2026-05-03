Projecting MSU's Trio of Safeties Following Spring Practices

The group in the last line of Michigan State's defense is an interesting one.

MSU and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are planning to have three safeties on the field this season. One free safety, one strong safety, and one sliding down towards the line of scrimmage at nickelback. Other guys will come onto the field, but these are the three main guys at the top of the depth chart right now in safety coach James Adams' room:

Free Safety: Nikai Martinez (R-Sr.)

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Spartans were probably expecting to replace Nikai Martinez last season. His 2025 season was his true senior year, but he played only four games due to injury. That meant he got to redshirt and get a fifth year of college football. Rather than entering the transfer portal,

Martinez was a starter for Michigan State back in 2024. He actually led the team with 724 defensive snaps that season, making 51 tackles and two interceptions. Martinez had three interceptions the year before that while playing at UCF. It was clear that MSU was missing his presence last season, so his return should help put the lid back on top of the Spartans' secondary.

Strong Safety: Aveon Grose (R-Sr.)

Michigan State's Aveon Grose celebrates after a special teams tackle against Penn State during the third quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potentially set for a big role next season is Aveon Grose . He started Michigan State's season finale last year and might be in line for a sizable role in the defense next year. Grose has also played a ton of special teams during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

This is the biggest position of contention, though. Maine transfer Devin Vaught also has a very fair shot at getting the starting role at strong safety. He intercepted three passes last season and was Second Team All-CAA for the Black Bears last season. Vaught picked off three more passes the year before that. He joined the program this offseason with two years of eligibility in his pocket.

Nickel: Michael Richard (Sr.)

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (1) intercepts a pass from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Another transfer portal addition in the secondary is Michael Richard , who is coming in from Louisiana Tech. Richard picked off three passes last year for the Bulldogs, with one of those takeaways coming against LSU. He also had a career-high 39 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss.

Richard has a lot of experience—more than 1,500 snaps' worth. He's started for three years at the Conference USA level, also winning the conference's Freshman of the Year award in 2023. Coming to Michigan State will give him his chance to prove that he can play at the Power Four level.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans safeties coach James Adams watches drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI