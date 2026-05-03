Projecting MSU's Trio of Safeties Following Spring Practices
In this story:
The group in the last line of Michigan State's defense is an interesting one.
MSU and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi are planning to have three safeties on the field this season. One free safety, one strong safety, and one sliding down towards the line of scrimmage at nickelback. Other guys will come onto the field, but these are the three main guys at the top of the depth chart right now in safety coach James Adams' room:
Free Safety: Nikai Martinez (R-Sr.)
The Spartans were probably expecting to replace Nikai Martinez last season. His 2025 season was his true senior year, but he played only four games due to injury. That meant he got to redshirt and get a fifth year of college football. Rather than entering the transfer portal,
Martinez was a starter for Michigan State back in 2024. He actually led the team with 724 defensive snaps that season, making 51 tackles and two interceptions. Martinez had three interceptions the year before that while playing at UCF. It was clear that MSU was missing his presence last season, so his return should help put the lid back on top of the Spartans' secondary.
Strong Safety: Aveon Grose (R-Sr.)
Potentially set for a big role next season is Aveon Grose. He started Michigan State's season finale last year and might be in line for a sizable role in the defense next year. Grose has also played a ton of special teams during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
This is the biggest position of contention, though. Maine transfer Devin Vaught also has a very fair shot at getting the starting role at strong safety. He intercepted three passes last season and was Second Team All-CAA for the Black Bears last season. Vaught picked off three more passes the year before that. He joined the program this offseason with two years of eligibility in his pocket.
Nickel: Michael Richard (Sr.)
Another transfer portal addition in the secondary is Michael Richard, who is coming in from Louisiana Tech. Richard picked off three passes last year for the Bulldogs, with one of those takeaways coming against LSU. He also had a career-high 39 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss.
Richard has a lot of experience—more than 1,500 snaps' worth. He's started for three years at the Conference USA level, also winning the conference's Freshman of the Year award in 2023. Coming to Michigan State will give him his chance to prove that he can play at the Power Four level.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika