EXCLUSIVE: In-State MSU Target Reveals Insight Into Recruitment
Perhaps the biggest X-factor for the new era of Michigan State football is the coaching staff. Head coach Jonathan Smith assembled a star-studded roster of college football minds who can produce results on the field but, perhaps just as important, produce on the recruiting trail.
Demetrice Martin, cornerbacks coach, has been a pleasant revelation on this staff. He came to East Lansing with a proven record at Oregon, developing top-flight defensive back talent with the Ducks and building a solid pipeline from Eugene to the NFL.
Now, he has landed two top recruits in the Spartans' 2025 class -- LaRue Zamorano III and George Mullins. For 2026, Martin is going after some blue-chippers and a host of underrated gems that fit his prototype, such as Port Huron Northern's Amir Morelan.
Morelan has an athletic 6-foot-2 frame and is a physical ballplayer. He is also a leader with a lot of intangibles that click to the Spartans' liking. Morelan and Martin have built a solid relationship, from what the prospect told me. The Spartans are among his top teams and Martin is a big reason why.
"Him being real with me, always telling me what I need to do and what I need to get done to get to the next level," Morelan said of what stood out about Martin the most.
Morelan is also a big fan of Michigan State safeties coach Blue Adams, calling him "raw" and liking his coaching style. The Spartans at first offered Morelan a partial offer, which is not uncommon. They wanted to be sure about Morelan. After his midseason tape was released, the Spartans saw enough to pull the trigger.
"[Martin] had gotten back with me later at 4:30, 5 o'clock in the morning," Morelan said. "He said, 'Call or text me when you're up.' I called him, and he just told me that I had a full-ride scholarship, a home with the Spartans, if I wanted."
The Spartans want more depth at the defensive back position and this season, with all of the injuries, proves why that depth is so vital. Expect cornerback to be a heavily offered position in the 2026 class and expect Morelan to be near the top of the Spartans' list. That feeling is mutual, by the way.
