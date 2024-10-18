EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Sounds Off on Teammate, Spartans Target
Three-star Red Oak (Texas) wide receiver Charles Taplin was one of numerous Michigan State commits that were landed in the month of June. We knew it would be a big month recruiting-wise because of the official visit slate, but it still went beyond our expectations.
Taplin is criminally underrated and he has the potential to do big things in East Lansing. His teammate, talented 2026 four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson, just received an offer from the Spartans.
The Spartans first met Robinson this spring on a visit to Red Oak and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins evaluated Robinson, the prospect said. He told me the Spartans finally offered after a long buildup of interest.
Robinson said that Taplin has been pitching to him the Spartans -- the family atmosphere, the trust aspect, and the development Hawkins can offer. (Proven NFL track record with Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor, and Keon Coleman).
Taplin told me that he would love to have his high school teammate don the green and white with him.
"I would love to have him there with me," Taplin said. "For me it would definitely help getting adjusted far from home. Just like a brother, I played with him in high school, and I could play with again in college."
Taplin described his younger teammate as someone who is a true ballplayer, he can do it all.
"When we need to make plays, it's either me, him, or Taz [Williams]," Taplin said. "We can count on him to make plays and depend on him in tough situations."
I spoke to Robinson, who gave Taplin his flowers and said the 2025 commit has given him pointers on a thing or two.
"His play style is very explosive. Probably has the best catch radius I've seen ever," Robinson said of Taplin. "You know, he has top-end speed. Can take the top off the defense. I mean, you can pick your poison on what you want to do with him. Speaking on that, the catch radius, that's something I'm trying to pick up on him. Just seeing how he extends all the way out and snags the ball from every angle."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
