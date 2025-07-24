EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Cory House Talks Life Outside of Football
The Michigan State Spartans had an impressive month of June on the recruiting trail, landing 17 commits from the class of 2026. They went into the month with only four commits, and now, they sit at 22 scholarship commits from the class.
They have landed many different commits that were at the top of their recruiting board, including three-star edge rusher Cory House.
House is one of the better players in the state of Tennessee and is one of the best defenders in the class when it comes to containing the edge. Best believe you will have to run it up the middle when House is on the field, because the Spartans commit is a freak of nature.
House is also a great person off the field and has a lot of relatable interests. He recently broke down his life outside of football, along with what type of person he is, with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"Off the field I’m a respectful young man," House said.
As far as his main hobbies go, they aren't much different from those of players in his age group.
"My hobbies are gaming, reading, and working out overtime," House said.
One of his interests is quite unique, however.
"I’m interested in continuing to cut hair and develop myself as a barber and better football player," he said.
Like most people, House enjoys music.
"I listen to every genre of music but my favorite artist is Chucky."
House revealed what he plans to study.
"I'm going to school for football of course but my major will be kinesiology," he said.
House committed to the Spartans last month. He plays for Whitehaven High School in Memphis and chose Michigan State over some strong competitors, including Iowa, Memphis, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Ole Miss.
House is one of the more underrated edge rushers in his class, ranked No. 84 at his position and 33rd overall in the state of Tennessee, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.