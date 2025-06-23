EXCLUSIVE: '28 EDGE Talks Early MSU Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have started to make a difference in the world of recruiting, as they have offered many of the better prospects in the 2028 recruiting class.
This includes Darieon Prescott, who is a 2028 edge rusher in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and currently attends Bolingbrook High School. He holds offers from many schools and recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss the offer he earned.
"Being offered by Michigan State and it being one of the first of my opportunities is a complete blessing and just shows how much they see in me as a character and player of developmental maturity, talent, and opportunities for the future since I stuck out to them at a very early stage of my recruitment process/journey," Prescott said.
The talented edge rusher is not only hopeful to build a relationship with a specific coach, but also the remainder of the coaches. He explained why.
"To be completely honest I am looking forward to building a tight relationship with all the coaches," Prescott said, "so I can get a better stand on what it means to be a spartan growing my character by being able to have a greater connection and understanding of the coaches and why they do it and truly creating a bond with the coaches and staff."
The prospect has already visited the Spartans and will possibly visit again. He detailed more.
"I do plan to visit and come back soon, but not a lot of details have been made yet," Prescott said. "It is a great campus and a great environment. When I did come to a spring practice, it was bright and intense, and I loved every second of it."
It is still early in his process, and that means no schools are sticking out. He details why that is the case.
"I can’t truly say what schools are sticking out to me because every school that has offered has shown me a great amount of love and shown me tuns of support and I am extremely grateful and thankful for everyone to take there time out there day to speak and chat and even recognize me and my craft," Prescott said.
The young edge rusher broke down what he thinks of when he hears Michigan State.
"MSU is well known for its academic programs in education and agriculture, their program also has a passionate fan base and just an overall great environment and high atmosphere," Prescott said, "and being in that atmosphere showed me a lot about the Spartans' pride."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football and recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.