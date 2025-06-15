EXCLUSIVE: '27 Three-Star EDGE Updates His MSU Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have been digging deep into their bag for recruits inside the 2027 recruiting class. There are many recruits who have caught the Spartans' attention thus far. They have recruited many different prospects at each position, including the EDGE position, where they have offered over 15 prospects, according to 247Sports.
One of the recruits that they have offered at the EDGE position is Chaz Gray. Gray is a three-star prospect from Montvale, New Jersey, where he currently attends St. Joseph Regional High School. The Michigan State EDGE target caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his current recruitment and more.
"This offer means that I have a great opportunity to become a better person and athlete at the next level," Gray said.
Gray has already started to look into taking an official visit to many different schools. One of the schools that he is currently planning to officially visit is the Spartans.
"I do plan to do an official visit there sometime next year," he said.
The Spartans remain one of the top schools for Gray at this time, alongside two other schools that have done a solid job thus far.
"Washington, Notre Dame, and, of course, Michigan State, because they have shown the most love in this recruiting process," Gray said.
The Michigan State Spartans have many rivalries, including the Michigan Wolverines, which remains one of the best rivalries in the nation. This is something that comes to mind for Gray.
"I think of a lot of rivalries and history, and tradition when I think of Michigan State," he said.
The Spartans are high on Gray's list, as he doubled down on his aforementioned statement.
"Michigan State is pretty high on the list of schools," he said.
Gray is ranked the No. 9 class of 2027 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 38 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State offered him last month.
