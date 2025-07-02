Spartans at Risk of Coming Up Short for CB Target
The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting well, having turned in an excellent month of June.
They landed a large majority of their commitments from the class of 2026 in the month, landing 17 of their 21 total commits. Some of the commits in the class include four-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham, who flipped his commitment from the state of Florida away from the UCF Knights, and three-star safety Jordan Vann, who flipped from Virginia Tech.
The Spartans have also built up their recruiting board, as they look for a solid month of July before the full focus turns to the 2025 football season. One of the recruits that they have been targeting is three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates from California, who holds offers from many schools. He recently narrowed his schools down to Utah, BYU, Missouri, and Michigan State. The talented recruit used to be committed to the Syracuse Orange before decommitting last month.
Gates is one of the primary targets left on the board and will make his commitment decision on July 8th. The Spartans won't go away without a fight, but are they the leader? As of right now, it seems as if the Cougars are the team to beat, as they have been doing very well in his recruitment. However, if there was a team to beat BYU out, I firmly believe it would be the Spartans.
The Spartans could use the recruit, as he would be the fourth corner to join the class if he were to commit to the Spartans. He would be arguably the best one in the class, while the Spartans would complete their cornerback room for the most part. The Spartans would be set with four commits, while three commits seem to be tight.
The Cougars would be the third true corner commit if he were to join the group and would be in a great situation, just like he would be if he were to join the Spartans. He is a coveted prospect and has many great things going for him.
Gates discussed his original goal on his official visit in an interview with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"My objective of the OV is just to really gather information and gather data," said the prospect. "Definitely want to close off my recruitment sooner rather than later, and finding a home will be great."
Gates' decision will be very crucial for both the Spartans and the Cougars while the Tigers and the Utes try to make some ground up.
The prospect will announce his decision on July 9.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.