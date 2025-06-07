EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Target Koloi Keli Recaps His Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans are coming off one of their most impressive recruiting stretches in recent memory, as they landed back-to-back commits in the 2026 recruiting class. After landing both a safety in Brayden Thomas (who flipped from Iowa State) and linebacker Braylon Hodge, it was time to turn it up a notch.
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to continue to build their 2026 recruiting class, which is just seeming to get on track following three commitments in the first week of June. One of the players they will be hopeful of landing is Koloi Keli, who was part of Michigan State's first weekend of official visits.
Keli is a three-star offensive lineman, per Rivals, who is one of their top targets because of his flexibility to play nearly anywhere on the offensive line. The talented prospect currently attends Farrington High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and has been offered by many schools, including the Oregon Ducks, Arizona Wildcats and many more.
Following his official visit to Michigan State, the talented recruit caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to recap his visit experience.
"It went great," Keli said. "I got to meet all the staff and coaches!"
Two of them really stood out.
"I’d say Coach Jim (Michalczik) (offensive line coach/run game coordinator) and Coach Legi (Suiaunoa) (defensive line coach)! Their message is pretty much the same is that I fit a good factor on the team and offense!"
For this visit in specific, the recruit confirmed to Michigan State Spartans On SI that it exceeded the expectations that he had entering the visit weekend that he had planned. Keli explained why this was the case, as he also confirmed that it was a great visit for his family as well.
"It exceeded for me and my family because a kid coming from the islands, it’s unusual to experience the things my family and I got to experience at Michigan State!" Keli said.
There will be two more visits for Keli at the minimum, as he will visit two programs on the rise.
"I still got to take my California official visit and my University of Hawaii official visit."
Despite taking all of the visits and having a good time at Michigan State, there still remains no set timeline in place for the three-star.
