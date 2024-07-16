EXCLUSIVE: Top HS Coach and MSU Football Connection Gives Insight Into Upcoming 7-on-7
I've spoken with Roseville High School head coach Vernard Snowden multiple times, and as leader of one of the biggest rising high school programs in the state of Michigan, he has made it clear that competition is key. Namely, competing.
Snowden, since his arrival in 2019, has turned Roseville into a steady winner and along the way he has churned out numerous Division I recruits. His son, defensive back Amare Snowden, is at Wisconsin. Wide receiver Tyrell Henry played at Michigan State for a season before transferring to Wisconsin. 2025 defensive back Desmond Straughton, once a top Michigan State target, is committed to Illinois.
Snowden's Panthers will be one of 23 teams competing at today's 7-on-7 shootout hosted by The D Zone, at University Liggett School. When I spoke to Snowden about the competition, he echoed the same sentiments he told me back when he took his team to the Wayne State mega camp in May.
"That's our culture, it's to compete, so, just going out there and competing against other guys across not just the state, but the country, in front of [all] of the college coaches that are gonna be there," Snowden had said of the camp. "So definitely, the attribute of competing."
His attitude has not changed when it comes to 7-on-7 competition.
"It's all about competing, just you know, competing against the opponent," Snowden said. "7-on-7 tournaments, 7-on-7 scrimmages is nothing but just competing and seeing just how well your guys can compete against another team."
Snowden told me all he is looking for is his players to compete and show effort. But there are still some things he will keep an eye on from a football standpoint too. There is no line play, nor contact, but there will be key takeaways for Snowden and the other coaches. Perhaps it will serve as a measuring stick of where things lie as fall approaches.
"Making sure the quarterback makes his right reads, making sure receivers are running off the ball," Snowden said. "Making sure defensive backs are where they need to be and understanding route combinations and you know, making a play on the football."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
