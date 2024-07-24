EXCLUSIVE: Top Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Gives Insight into Spartans Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have yet to secure their first commit of the 2025 class, but they are in the hunt for top priority guard Trey McKenney and forward Niko Bundalo. Both are five-stars and elite talents that could be vital pieces to future success for head coach Tom Izzo.
The Spartans are also looking ahead to the 2026 class. A name that is on their radar is center Sam Funches, a 7-foot big man that fits the modern mold of big with handling ability and a good shot. I spoke with Funches, who confirmed that the Spartans have been in contact with him.
"I've been talking to Saddi Washington," Funches told me. "He's been calling weekly, and we've just been talking, you know, we've been having a good relationship ... We just talk about basketball and non-basketball things, he told me stuff like getting to know my parents. That was one big thing, talking. And that was the main thing that we talked about ... It means a lot because it lets me know that it's more than basketball and it's about life. I can reach out to them whenever I need to."
Funches has a good connection to Washington, who he said makes him feel "comfortable."
"Because we're not talking about basketball the whole time. We just talk about stuff that's non-basketball, it just boils down to life," Funches said. "And you know, I could call him if I ever needed to. So that's one thing I like about him."
For Funches, one of the most important selling points of a program will be how he is used in the offense. He doesn't want to get buried in a role that fails to maximize his abilities.
"I would say getting the ball on the block or the mid-post area, you know I can run pass and cut offense. Where we just move the ball, I think that's a great offense to play, because you're wearing the defense down," Funches said. "Usually when I play on, like, games in AAU, they start doubling me on the mid-post, and so that opens up shots for guards. So when you play inside out I think it's definitely much easier than coming out the gate shooting. But that's just my opinion. It depends on the roster."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
