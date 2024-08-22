EXCLUSIVE: What Top WR, MSU Football Target Will Be Looking At During Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans are recruiting 2026 four-star wide receiver Mason James heavily. The Oklahoma native is one of the top players in the country, 247Sports has him rated as the No. 174 player in his class.
Speaking with James, he gave me the rundown on what he likes about the Spartans. Michigan State wide receivers coach Demetrice Martin and assistant Cordale Grundy have played a big role in cultivating James' fondness for the Green and White. The program, the culture. He liked what he saw at a Spartans practice.
James' hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, used to be the heart of Big 12 country. Now, it's the newest territory in the SEC's football federation. Conference prestige is important for players with NFL dreams, such as James. Scouts will look at the competition, the pedigree, the schemes.
He understands the role of a conference, but James' focus will be on the team.
"A team that's going to put the ball in the air, whether that's Big Ten or SEC, even though the Big Ten and SEC are known for that," James said. So, probably something like that. Basically just an offense I'd fit in with is preferably what I'd be doing. As I'm getting older, I'm starting to realize conferences do play a big part in recruitment and NFL scouts. I wouldn't say it would have too big of an impact [on a decision], I wouldn't say make or break. But it would definitely play a part."
The modern recruit understands that football does not last forever. The majority of recruits I've talked to that have acknowledged that obvious fact. When the question "What are you looking for in a program?" comes up, the answer is usually something similar to the one James gave me.
"I'm looking for a head coach that's going to develop me as a person on and off the field. Majors, coaches that care about me in the classroom," James said. "Because I know I'm not going to be playing football forever, so I need help after football. So the after football life, definitely. A coach that's going to develop me and prepare me for my future. That's really all I'm looking for, a family environment, a good offense. That's where I'm at."
Not unlike many wide receiver or pass catcher recruits I talk to, James will examine the quarterback rooms of the schools vying for his talents. It's a smart business decision -- these signal callers will prospectively be throwing him the ball for three to four years.
"A lot of these big time programs are already getting their 2026 quarterback commits so I've gotten to play with a few of the big time quarterbacks ... so I feel like that also plays a big part when I make my decision, quarterback room-wise," James said.
