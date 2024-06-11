Jonathan Smith, MSU Football's First 2025 Commit QB Leo Hannan Still Went on Official Visit For Important Reason
The Michigan State Spartans' first 2025 commit under head coach Jonathan Smith was three-star California quarterback Leo Hannan. Hannan committed in late April, giving Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren a potential signal-caller of the future to work with.
Since then, the Spartans have secured six more commits, and there are plenty more to come. The Spartans have earned commits from both official visit weekends.
The Servite High School product, already a commit, does not need any more wooing to convince him the Spartans were the right choice. He still visited East Lansing anyway, family accompanying him and all. There was a strategy to the Spartans bringing Hannan on an official visit as a commit.
"Their intention was having me help recruit the other guys that weren't committed, and I did do some of that," Hannan said. "I've been with Coach Lindgren a long time, I've had a lot of meetings with him. Whether that's at my school, whether that's at Oregon State, whether that's at Michigan State, my [unofficial visits], and this time around we were doing a little bit more. We watched film on practice, he told me more stuff schematically, about what he does like, what he does not like. Just getting to know that offense better and that system that I'm going to be a part of better. So that was really cool for me.
"And for Coach Smith, it's the same thing. He's been to my school a little bit ... He's an amazing guy, an amazing coach. I don't understand why anyone wouldn't want to play for him, he's the coach I think everybody should aspire to be, aspire to play for."
Hannan prides himself on being part of what he calls a grass roots movement for Spartan football as the Smith era takes hold. The family and brotherhood aspect of Smith's program is not lost on me. Just about every recruit I have talked to has mentioned how the atmosphere in East Lansing is a family one.
Brad Fitzgibbon, a priority defensive line prospect, and interior offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres both told me about the bond the players seem to have with each other and with the coaches.
