BREAKING: Michigan State lands commitment from four-star, Top 75 EDGE prospect

The dynamic duo of pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman have struck pay dirt!

On Thursday, four-star Norman (Okla.) Community Christian EDGE Bai Jobe gave his verbal pledge to Michigan State, giving the Spartans their highest-ranked commitment so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Jobe is ranked No. 9 among EDGE prospects, the No. 64 overall player in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder had over 30 offers, and chose the Spartans over the hometown Oklahoma Sooners and perennial power Alabama Crimson Tide in his 'Final 3'.

The impact of Mel Tucker's decision to hire Jordan is being felt at a national level. When Michigan State landed defensive end Andrew Depaepe (No. 161 nationally) in February, he was the Spartans' highest-ranked, out-of-state commit in seven years.

Now, with a Top 75 prospect in Jobe, Michigan State has their highest-ranked, non-Midwest commit in 23 years.

The native of Norman, Okla. was in East Lansing over the weekend of June 17, and by all accounts had an excellent official visit with the Spartans. Jordan was instrumental in Michigan State's recruitment of Jobe, and Coleman served as a secondary recruiter here as well.

Jobe had offers from all over the country, including the likes of Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

By landing Jobe, Michigan State ends a mini commitment drought that stretched back to June 14, when the Spartans landed four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

Tucker and his staff continue to bring in high-end talent rarely before seen in East Lansing. Jobe is the Spartans' seventh four-star prospect to commit in the Class of 2023, out of a total of 11 commitments.

Michigan State signed five four-stars in the class of 2022, which was more than its three previous recruiting classes combined.

The Spartans have not signed more than five four-stars in one class since 2016, when former head coach Mark Dantonio used the momentum of his third Big Ten Championship to sign nine four-star prospects. However, Tucker's prowess as a recruiter have Michigan State knocking on the door of eclipsing that number in 2023.

The Spartans' class of '23 jumps to sixth in the Big Ten and No. 27 in the country with Jobe's commitment.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023

Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe ; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 64 nationally, No. 9 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma

; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 64 nationally, No. 9 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe ; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 24 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa

; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 161 nationally, No. 24 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Iowa Four-star LB Jordan Hall ; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 200 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida

; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 200 nationally, No. 14 Linebacker, No. 41 in state of Florida Four-star TE Brennan Parachek ; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 335 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan

; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 335 nationally, No. 18 Tight End, No. 6 in state of Michigan Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano ; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 351 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 63 in state of Texas

; New Caney High School; New Caney, Texas; No. 351 nationally, No. 23 Running Back; No. 63 in state of Texas Four-star IOL Clay Wedin ; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 382 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 72 in state of Florida

; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 382 nationally, No. 21 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 72 in state of Florida Four-star CB Chance Rucker ; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 389 nationally, No. 40 Cornerback; No. 68 in state of Texas

; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 389 nationally, No. 40 Cornerback; No. 68 in state of Texas Three-star WR Demitrius Bell ; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 432 nationally, No. 32 Wide Receiver; No. 13 in state of Tennessee

; Blackman High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; No. 432 nationally, No. 32 Wide Receiver; No. 13 in state of Tennessee Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack ; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 536 nationally, No. 36 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan

; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 536 nationally, No. 36 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan Three-star QB Bo Edmundson ; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 751 nationally, No. 36 Quarterback, No. 139 in state of Texas

; Lake Travis High School; Austin, Texas; No. 751 nationally, No. 36 Quarterback, No. 139 in state of Texas Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 768 nationally, No. 76 Cornerback; No. 116 in state of Florida

