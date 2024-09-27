MSU Football's Game Against Ohio State Has Recruiting Implications
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith knows that a key to recruiting the Midwest, other than his new home state of Michigan, is Ohio. Ohio is one of the best football states when it comes to top prospects. It is the best in the Midwest, too.
The Spartans will host an indomitable No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes team this Saturday under the lights. The game will likely be the second loss of the season for the Spartans. The Buckeyes are healthy and the best team money can assemble.
In the NIL era, that isn't to come off as an insult. Just a fact.
The Spartans are coming off their first loss of the season and they are still riddled with injuries. Getting wide receiver Jaron Glover back will be nice, though. Smith keyed into what made the matchup with the Buckeyes important to him when he spoke to reporters Monday.
Hint, it had to do with recruiting.
"I just think about the recruiting side -- we want to be in that state recruiting and so playing the flagship program in that state means something," Smith said. "You know this logo, this brand of football is a big-time opponent."
The Spartans want to be the preeminent destination for college football talent. Whether it is in Michigan, Ohio, the Midwest, or the West Coast. Some of the highest four-stars and even five-stars, if they are to be Midwesterners, will typically be found within Ohio.
Consider Smith's comments just another layer of how dedicated he is to recruiting the Midwest. It can't all be within what he said at Big Ten Football Media Days in July.
Smith said it was about trying to get out to as many schools as the staff could. Inviting players to campus. Hosting camps, attending camps.
"When there's such limitations on the head coach getting out, our staff has made an emphasis on getting in a lot of Midwest high schools," Smith said.
The most obvious statement to make is that recruiting occurs with the product on the field.
It is similar to playing in-state rival Michigan. Beating the Wolverines is a good showing, every bit counts in the ultra-competitive in-state recruiting environment. Magnify that to the Midwest as a whole, and the importance of beating the Buckeyes is even more clear.
