Priority Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target Evaluated
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith made a living at Oregon State by recruiting the West Coast heavily, which is no surprise. The state of California alone might just be the deepest of them all when it comes to talent.
While the Sun Belt and the football mecca of Texas boast some of the best of the best, California has the most. Playing football all 12 months does wonders for a player's development.
It is no surprise that for the 2026 recruiting cycle, California leads the amount of Spartans' offers with 39 players offered.
One player that the Spartans' will consider a priority is J Serra Catholic edge rusher Simote Katoanga, one of the best in the entire class. Katoanga is a four-star prospect per 247Sports and the No. 11 edge rusher in the class.
Nationally, Katoanga is the 104th overall player. In the football-rich state of California, he is just the 18th-best player. There is a lot to like about Katoanga. For one, he boasts a grown man's frame -- 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds.
The rest is best described by 247Sports' Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst. He recently evaluated Katoanga.
"Katoanga is an intriguing defensive line prospect with a very high ceiling," Biggins wrote. "He played primarily as an edge rusher as a sophomore but has the frame to bulk up and move inside at the college level. He’s all of 6-5, 250 pounds with an 80-inch wingspan and we can see him packing on another 40 pounds or so with ease and not losing any of his natural athleticism. He’s a high motor player who’s relentless pursuing the football. He shows some pass rush ability coming off the edge or as a tackle and is physical in run support.
"He can take on blocks, hold his ground and still get a push up the field. Right now, he has shown more potential than on-field production but the traits are there and he looks set to have a breakout junior season in the fall."
I spoke with Katoanga during the summer. He told me he liked the West Coast pipeline that Smith and Co. are working to maintain.
"What stood out to me the most is like, you know, he used to go to Oregon State and he's from the West Coast," Katoanga said. "He's trying to bring the [Polynesian] pipeline to Michigan State."
