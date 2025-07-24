Is Michigan State in the Mix for Five-Star Wing?
The clock is ticking.
Because class of 2026 five-star small forward Anthony Thompson, is getting ready to narrow his list of teams that he sees a future with, as reported by 247Sports' Dushawn London.
The top-10 prospect has received 32 total offers, but what’s interesting is that if you go on his profile on 247Sports, 15 of those schools are listed as “warm” on his level of interest.
And you guessed it — Michigan State is in the mix.
There’s no actual confirmation that these 15 teams are Thompson’s exact list, but hey, it’s fun to speculate, right?
Tom Izzo has been working hard on the recruiting trail, and one of the most prioritized steps to his plan is bringing in four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. But Thompson has the most ideal length for the college game.
He’s a lanky player now, standing at 6-foot-7, 185 pounds with so much room to grow. Given the size differential over his high school peers, his length has been jarring.
Think Kevin Durant — without the smooth jump shot.
Making a Durant comparison is awfully risky, no doubt about it. But he plays the same style. It’s like when scouts were comparing Ben Simmons to LeBron James during Simmons’ draft year. The talent isn’t even close, but during high school the style of play was awfully similar.
Thompson has exceptional handles for someone his size, especially in traffic, where he can slip through defenders with a silky spin move or the old reliable Euro-step.
The jump shot may not be all the way there yet, but he can still make shots from long distance. It’s decent — just slower in motion and much easier to telegraph. As he gets older, he should work on making it more fluid.
Like most talented high school players, Thompson thrives in transition. Can you imagine a 6-foot-7 behemoth coming at you full speed? Neither can his opponents — which is why he’s been able to work so well when the pace is pushed.
It’ll obviously be different once he hits the collegiate ranks, but given how advanced he already is, he shouldn’t have an issue adjusting to the speed and competition.
Another part of his game? Thompson reads defenses really well.
He can spot when a defense is sleeping and grab an offensive rebound and putback or pinpoint the perfect moment to cut through the paint for an easy bucket.
In an age where a lot of basketball revolves around chucking up 3-pointers and iso-ball, it’s become a lost art. But if you know how to cut to the rim, you have a place in this game.
Whether or not Thompson calls himself a Spartan at the end of the day, it’s still encouraging that Michigan State is even considered in the recruiting race.
Izzo has built this program into a juggernaut in college basketball — so why wouldn’t Thompson want to be wearing green and white?
