Spartans Falling Behind in Battle for Darius Adams?
Michigan State fans have been hopeful lately that the Spartans will prevail in the recruiting of five-star guard Darius Adams, who recently reopened his recruitment after initially committing to UConn.
The Spartans had been pursuing Adams prior to his commitment and, according to multiple reports, have shown interest once again.
But it would seem Adams' attention is elsewhere at the moment.
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, Adams has set visits to Maryland and Georgetown this weekend.
The McDonald's All-American hails from La Lumiere, the alma mater of former Michigan State star and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr.
Adams is ranked the No. 3 class of 2025 prospect in Indiana, the No. 4 combo guard in his class and the No. 23 overall class of 2025 prospect.
247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein evaluated Adams in July 2024.
"Adams is a skilled and smooth guard with good positional size at 6-foot-5 and an instinctive feel for the game. He’s a multi-dimensional scoring threat who can make threes and mid-range pull-ups in a variety of different ways.
" ... Adams can also make reads with the ball, so he can come off screens and get to his mid-range game if that’s how the defense is playing him. Combine that with his reliability as a passer and he has the type of floor game that should fit into offensive structure nicely at the next level."
It wouldn't be the end of the world if Michigan State isn't able to land Adams; it already has two four-star recruits coming in in Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.
A commitment would, however, give the Spartans the backup point guard they need, and a great one at that.
There's a lot of competition for Adams, and it doesn't seem Michigan State is a frontrunner. But anything can happen.
Regardless, the Spartans do need to address the backup point guard spot, as they currently do not have a true floor general other than Jeremy Fears Jr.
Michigan State did fulfill the needs of depth at the wing position and a clear starting shooting guard by landing Kaleb Glenn and Trey Fort, respectively.
