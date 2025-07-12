REPORT: MSU Has Reached Out to European Forward
Tom Izzo may have done it again.
After the season-ending injury to Kaleb Glenn, there may be reinforcements coming into East Lansing.
According to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting, 6-foot-7 Croatian forward Ivan Bogdanovic, who currently plays for SC Derby of the ABA in Montenegro, "has heard from" Michigan State, among others.
Bogdanovic has built himself quite the résumé and quickly popped onto college coaches’ radars after racking up 18.1 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
For Derby, Bogdanovic’s numbers weren’t that appealing, but not for a lack of trying. It was his first season in the ABA, a league known for giving newcomers minimal time to adjust to the pro style.
Out of a possible 30 games, he only played in 19, averaging 8.7 minutes and 2.6 points per game.
But when he did see the floor, he made it count. He took 36 shots all season and made 20 of them, good enough for 55%. Not only that, but he also made four out of 12 3-pointers, showcasing his smooth stroke from deep.
Bogdanovic hardly looks uncomfortable on the floor. He plays a slick game — whether it’s standing in the corner waiting for an outlet pass, cutting to the rim when he finds open space, or driving to the hoop and finishing with a finger roll.
The forward has been recruited heavily by a number of programs. Wisconsin was looking at him, Gonzaga recently contacted him, as well as Louisville and Texas A&M.
But the fit for Michigan State seems far too obvious.
He brings a ton of versatility to a program that was desperate to fill the hole Jase Richardson left after going to the NBA.
Glenn was supposed to be that guy, until his patellar tendon injury forced Izzo’s staff to scramble.
There are still a lot of good pieces on the Spartans, but adding the 21-year-old Bogdanovic may very well be the icing on the cake.
Pairing him with a player like Jeremy Fears Jr. can only open up his game, and the team’s. Fears is one of Michigan State’s top playmakers, and Bogdanovic has shown overseas that he’s not shy about running the floor in transition.
Not only that, but should Bogdanovic come to East Lansing, it lifts pressure off forward Coen Carr, who many expect to take a major leap this year.
Bogdanovic isn’t just an insurance policy, he has the chance to be a building block for one of the deeper MSU programs in a long time.
East Lansing: the Croatia of America.
Has a nice ring to it. Someone get the T-shirts made.
