REPORT: MSU Target Tabbed MVP of Peach Jam Semifinals
One of Michigan State's top targets from the class of 2026 has been having himself one heck of a Nike EYBL Peach Jam session and was recognized for his performance on Saturday.
Class of 2026 four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis has raised his stock with the NY Rens, which is currently playing against Bradley Beal Elite in the Peach Jam championship game.
Jervis, who received an offer from Michigan State last month, was deemed the MVP of Day 4 (Saturday) by On3/Rivals' Jamie Shaw.
"It has been a good week all around for Jasiah Jervis," Shaw wrote. "The 6-5 shooting guard has proven to been a two-way threat along the perimeter, guarding the ball and knocking down shots. His team played, and won, two games on Saturday as they advance to Sunday’s championship game.
"Jervis showed a well-rounded game on Saturday, doing what he his team has needed. Whether he knock down shots, move the ball, rebound, defend, etc. Jervis played a steady game. He has a high floor, to his game. A high-level connector, who can fill in the gaps with other high-level players around him. In the quarterfinals Peach Jam win, Jervis had 16 points and 4 assists while going 2-5 from three. In the semifinals win, he finished with 18 points and 8 rebounds while going 3-7 from three."
Jervis also has offers from Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas, Villanova, NC State and Illinois, among others.
When it comes to Michigan State, Jervis is intrigued by what the Spartans were able to do with Jase Richardson last season.
“Based off Jase Richardson, they let him go last season," Jervis told On3. "They let him do what he did as a freshman. And they’re looking forward to doing the same thing with me as well."
Jervis plays for Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York. He is ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 recruit in New York, the No. 13 shooting guard in his class and the No. 99 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State hasn't yet landed a commit from the class of 2026.
