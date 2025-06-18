REPORT: Spartans Showing Interest in One of Top '27 PGs
Michigan State basketball is at that point in the offseason when it can focus heavily on recruiting, an area, of course, that coach Tom Izzo thrives in.
While the Spartans have been looking at the 2026 class, they do have some of their attention set beyond that as well.
Michigan State reportedly has shown interest in one prospect, in particular, from the 2027 class.
According to League Ready's Sam Kayser, the Spartans have "reached out to" four-star point guard Jason Gardner Jr. of Fishers High School in Indiana. He is the son of Arizona legend Jason Gardner, a former three-time All-Pac-10 honoree and consensus All-American.
Gardner Jr. is ranked the No. 2 class of 2027 prospect in Indiana, No. 6 point guard in his class and No. 32 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-1, 185-pound prospect was a standout at the Pangos All-American Camp earlier this month.
"The 2027 point guard was one of best point guards at the event of more than 100 players, showing his speed, quickness, vision, ability to create passes and set up teammates as well as score when needed," wrote 247Sports' Jeff Rabjohns.
"Gardner also showed he could be clutch, going coast to coast in less than six seconds to score the winning basket on a drive to the rim.
"The 6-foot-1 point guard from Fishers (IN) and the Indiana Elite AAU program had five or more assists every team game and was named to the top-30 'Cream of the Crop' game.
"Gardner's speed was evident many times, especially on his game winning play. With the game tied at 68 and six seconds on the clock, his team inbounded from under the opponent's basket to Gardner on the left side. He quickly beat one defender, then split two others, finish around 6-foot-5 Brandon Bass Jr. on the reverse layup."
According to Kayser, other Big Ten schools to "have reached out" are Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa and Maryland.
It's good that Michigan State is taking notice of Gardner Jr. early on, as he could very well move up to a five-star rating down the road.
