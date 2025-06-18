REPORT: Spartans Showing Interest in One of Top '27 PGs

Full list of schools who have reached out to 2027 4⭐️ Jason Gardner Jr., he told @LeagueRDY:



Arizona

Louisville

Indiana

Florida

Michigan State

Maryland

Iowa

Purdue

Notre Dame

Creighton

Ohio State

Texas

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State



Gardner is a 6-1 point guard who is one of the top… pic.twitter.com/JEWtvh9PjJ