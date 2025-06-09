Ranking MSU's Top Impact Players Next Season
The Michigan State Spartans are bringing a strong roster into the 2025-26 season with multiple returners and several key transfer additions. Taking a look at next year's roster, we are ranking the top five impact players projected to have the best seasons in East Lansing.
1. Jaxon Kohler
Out of the entire Spartan roster for next year, Kohler is going to be the leader of this group as a fourth-year guy with multiple years of championship experience. He also has one of the highest ceilings to be a first team All-Big Ten player after what he was able to do last year.
Kohler took a massive step forward during the Spartans' run to an Elite Eight and Big Ten title as he averaged 7.8 points on 51.9% shooting with a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. He was considered one of the conference's top big men all season.
The American Fork, Utah, native is primed to take an even larger step forward in his final season. He is going to control the middle of the paint as an even better rebounder while using the sky hook and three-point shot to make him a three-level scorer.
2. Coen Carr
There does not need to be much said about what Carr's going to be able to do so. The high-flying star has improved his offensive production every single season and is likely going to be the starting small forward alongside Kohler and center Carson Cooper.
Carr has a chance to be drafted next season if he continues to grow offensively and maintain his incredible athleticism and rebounding ability. He could certainly take the conference by storm next season and be a guy that competes for Big Ten Player of the Year.
3. Trey Fort
The only transfer player mentioned in this ranking, but the one that has the best chance to succeed. A transfer guard from Samford entering his senior season, Fort is projected to start at the shooting guard position.
After averaging 14.6 points on 44.8% last season with the Bulldogs, Fort's talent can seamlessly transition to the Breslin Center and may assume the closer role that freshman guard Jase Richardson manned for most of last year. Lots of shooting ability and transitio offense makes Fort dangerous.
4. Carson Cooper
Another guy that has a great opportunity to take a giant leap forward and become a draft candidate. Cooper was the man last year for Michigan State when it came to the pick-and-roll, two-man game that led to many layups and alley oops. His free-throw shooting made him a dangerous guy to foul as well.
Cooper is going to have the ball in his hands early and often as he will become the starting center for the first time in his four-year Spartan career. There is going to be a lot riding on him and Kohler to be the beef of Michigan State's post presence, but he will definitely rise to the occasion.
5. Jeremy Fears Jr.
Fears, the floor general, is what makes the wheels turn for this Spartan team, just as he did last year. He was the team's assist leader last year at 5.4 per game, ranking third-most in the Big Ten. He will assume the same role of starting point guard and could emerge as another top scoring threat.
We know Fears has incredible basketball IQ and a knack for the best passes, but his offensive efficiency is certainly on the incline. After averaging 7.2 points last year in 36 games, the Joliet, Ill. native can bring that number closer to double digits, making him a major impact point guard.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.