Spartans Miss on Another Legacy Target
Michigan State had another opportunity to land a legacy recruit, but once again, it missed.
Class of 2026 three-star linebacker Adam Shaw of Pascack Valley High School (New Jersey) was a target for the Spartans, but on Sunday, he announced his commitment to Rutgers, which he had visited over the weekend.
"I’m excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Rutgers Football!" he wrote in a social media post. "Thank you to the Rutgers staff for this incredible opportunity and to my family for always supporting me. Let’s get to work
Shaw is the son of former Michigan State offensive tackle Scott Shaw, who played under Nick Saban in the 90s. Scott Shaw was a first-team All-American in 1997, his final season with the program, and went on to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He then played two games for the Cincinnati Bengals in his rookie season.
Adam Shaw is ranked the No. 25 class of 2026 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 95 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Spartans recently took a blow when legacy prospect Kory Amachree, a local four-star running back, chose Kansas over his father, Opuene's, alma mater.
Things are trending in the right direction for Michigan State with its recruiting of the class of 2026, as the Spartans have landed two scholarship commits in the last 24 hours. But for a program that needs to gain whatever edge it can on the recruiting trail, losing out on legacy prospects is soemthing it can ill-afford to do.
Adam Shaw had an official lined up with Michigan State for June 13. The Spartans had offered him less than two weeks ago. Perhaps they were just a little too late to the party.
Michigan State is making a turn for the better on the recruiting trail, so this loss isn't as significant as it would have been had it come out of its first official visit weekend with nothing to celebrate. It's got a number of key visits still on deck and needs to continue to capitalize.
