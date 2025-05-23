Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star OL From Washington, D.C.
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2026 three-star interior offensive lineman Adrian "Ace" Hamilton, a native of Washington, D.C. Hamilton announced his offer on Thursday via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Hamilton would be a major addition to the Spartans' recruiting class as they continue to pour in offers to some of the nation's top offensive blockers to improve the currently inconsistent line play.
Hamilton is rated the No. 5 prospect in the state and No. 80 interior offensive lineman in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is entering his senior year at St. Johns College High School, seeking to improve his ratings to gain even more interest.
At 6-3, 295 pounds, Hamilton may be just a bit undersized as an interior blocker, but he still has a calendar year to develop and make himself a strong threat on the line. He possesses a seven-foot wingspan with 10-inch hands that make up for not being the largest on a collegiate line.
22 schools have already offered Hamilton as the Spartans will compete the hardest with Virginia Tech, Pitt, and Virginia, the three schools that are receiving the most interest from the three-star prospect. Michigan State hopes to immediately enter the conversation as a highlight program.
The Spartans have been paying close attention to the interior of their offensive line recruitment throughout the past several months as they look to bolster a line that allowed 30 sacks to quarterback Aidan Chiles last year.
The program recently became one of the final five schools in contention for 2026 three-star offensive lineman Khalief Canty Jr. out of Detroit. If they are able to secure Canty and Hamilton, the future looks promising for this team's ability to protect the quarterback.
Michigan State would be smart to bring Hamilton in for an official visit, as he already has visits scheduled to the three highest competing teams on the list. Bringing him in for a warm and sunny game day in September is going to be a huge selling point for Hamilton to become a Spartan.
