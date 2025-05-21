Spartans Finalist for In-State 2026 Three-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans are a part of the final commitment decision for 2026 three-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty Jr. of Detroit. Per his social media post on Tuesday afternoon, Canty is deciding between Michigan State, Pitt and Missouri.
Canty is entering his senior season at Cass Tech High School and is a man amongst boys at the high school level. Standing 6-5, 305 pounds, Canty is an immediate starter as a true freshman, no matter where he plays his college ball. It would be a monumental pickup for the Spartans if they grab him.
He is a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Michigan and the 40th-best interior offensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. An in-state prospect with a passion to play for his local school is exactly what the Spartans want in their program.
As an offensive tackle, Canty will be utilized on the interior of the Spartans' defensive line, a position that the Spartans have recruited well of late. They have seven interior linemen on the roster right now, including a pair of three-star incoming freshmen, Drew Nichols and Antonio Johnson.
The Detroit native has 20 total offers but seems to be showing the strongest interest in the three teams that are present in the graphic that he posted. The Spartans have a bit of an advantage being the in-state program, considering their recruiting staff can be a bit more hands-on than other schools.
Canty narrowed the Spartans down to his final three over schools like Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan and other top programs. It is certainly a nod to the Spartans' recruiting staff and how they marketed the program to Canty. He seems to be very interested in joining the Green and White.
Canty has just two official visits scheduled as he will head to East Lansing on Friday, June 13 before going to Missouri on June 20. It feels as if these are the top two teams that have earned Canty's interest, barring another team swooping in and becoming a top selection.
Make sure that you go follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Give us your thoughts on Canty's potential commitment and the rest of the Spartans' recruiting class.