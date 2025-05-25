Spartans' 2026 Three-Star DL Schedules Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans are taking the next recruiting step with 2026 three-star defensive lineman Arthur Scott, as they have scheduled an official visit for next month. Scott will be on campus from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15 to experience everything East Lansing has to offer.
Scott is a Streetsboro, Ohio native, making his trip to campus much easier, a big reason why the Spartans quickly scheduled the visit right after extending an offer.
Just days after the Spartans extended an offer to Scott on May 21, they have hit fast forward on the recruiting process by already scheduling a visit. The quick sense of urgency must mean that the Spartans are extremely interested in landing Scott and want to make up for lost time in the process.
The Spartans can win or lose a recruiting battle based on whether they are able to get recruits onto campus or not. Not only is the city and campus intoxicating for prospects, but the elite practice facilities, workout rooms, and extensive amenities contribute to the Spartans being a top program.
Scott is rated a three-star recruit, per 247Sports and Rivals and has totaled 15 offers, with the Spartans standing out amongst the group, with Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin scheduling offers to each school besides the Buckeyes. Cincinnati is also in the running, bringing him to campus on June 20.
Coming in at 6-3, 305 pounds, Scott is a man amongst boys entering his senior season at Streetsboro High School. He helped his team to a 12-1 record with a devastating regional semifinal loss in the 2024 OHSAA Region 13 state playoffs.
Scott took home Lineman of the Year honors, District Defensive Player of the Year, and was named first-team All-Ohio for the success he had last season. In 13 games, he totaled 80 tackles, 26.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble, per MaxPreps.
If Scott's official visit goes well in June, the Spartans should be at the very top of the list to land the three-star defender. Michigan State needs all the help it can get on the pass rush to return the program back to the top, scheduling a visit with another top prospect in the 2026 class.
