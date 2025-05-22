Michigan State Makes Top Five for Three-Star Safety
Another recruiting opportunity stands before Michigan State football.
Graphic designer Parker Titus announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday that class of 2026 three-star safety Bradley Brown is down to his top five schools: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, TCU, Missouri and Kansas State. Brown confirmed the news with a repost and a post of his own.
The prospect plays for Plano Senior High School in Texas. He is ranked the No. 112 class of 2026 prospect in Texas and the No. 64 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Brown posted 69 tackles, two for loss and a sack last season, per 247Sports' Gabe Brooks.
The prospect has an official visit to East Lansing set for June 20 and also has officials scheduled with TCU (May 30), Missouri (June 6) and Vanderbilt (June 13). The Spartans offered Brown back in January.
So, here we go again. Michigan State is once again a finalist for a class of 2026 prospect but finds itself among tough competition.
Brown, who is being recruited by Spartans safeties coach James Adams, who joined the staff this past winter. If he and Michigan State are to land him, it would serve as the first big move Adams makes in his new role, and it will tell a lot about what he's able to offer the Spartans on the recruiting trail.
Adams is a stand-up person who has valuable coaching experience elsewhere. Last season, he served as Wake Forest's associate head coach and had also been the program's cornerbacks coach for the last three seasons.
Brown's visit to Michigan State will be one of the many crucial official visits the Spartans have ahead of them. With just four scholarship commits from the class of 2026 so far, it's essential that they make the most of these visits and leave a lasting impression on these recruits when they depart East Lansing.
Michigan State has an advantage as the last stop on Brown's current official list. Perhaps by the time he makes the trip, the Spartans will have landed more commits from his class, which would make them a more intriguing destination.
