Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 LB From Colorado
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking to bolster their future linebacker core, recently extending an offer to 2026 linebacker Braylon Hodge, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. The Englewood, Colorado native is gearing up for an official visit in the coming weeks.
Hodge is going to be a senior at Cherry Creek High School, coming off a championship season, winning the 2024 Colorado Class 5A state final this past season. He is seeking a repeat in his final year.
In 12 games last season, Hodge earned 50 tackles, four for loss, one sack, two pass defenses and one forced fumble, per MaxPreps. He is a tackling machine that would mold perfectly in a strong, hard-nosed Spartan defense that prioritizes physicality.
There are 11 schools that have offered Hodge so far, including programs like Iowa, Minnesota, UNLV, and the Spartans. So far, it seems that Hodge is showing the most interest in the Hawkeyes and Gophers, per 247Sports, but the Spartans will stay in the mix to try and secure a commitment.
From what he put on tape, Hodge is a man amongst boys at the high school level and may be able to start in his freshman season. He possesses strong downhill force when tackling and is able to quickly move laterally to shed blocks and wrap up the ball carrier. He has all the intangibles.
Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has been on the road, making recruiting visits across the country and was able to meet up with Hodge recently. The importance of in-person recruiting is a reason why the Spartans have been able to gain some valuable recruits over the past few years.
Hodge is set to make his official visit to campus on May 30, just weeks after he took an unofficial and was offered by the program. There is a lot of traction being gained between the Spartans and Hodge, seemingly favoring the Spartans over many of the other programs that have shown interest.
More information will be revealed after Hodge takes his official visit at the end of the month, and we may have a better inclination as to what his decision will be in a few short months.
