MSU to Host 2026 Three-Star DL This Weekend
The Michigan State Spartans will be hosting 2026 three-star defensive lineman and Texas native Chrostopher Knauls this weekend for an official visit in East Lansing, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. He will be on campus on Friday.
The Frisco, Texas native is the No. 151 prospect in the state and the No. 104 defensive lineman in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has garnered a total of 22 offers with Michigan State, Kansas, Houston, Boise State, and Oklahoma State as top options.
Michigan State extended its offer to Knauls back in early April.
Knauls was a problem for the rest of the state as he helped lead Lone Star High School to a 12-2 record and state quarterfinal finish in his junior season. In 10 games last year, he gathered 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery, per MaxPreps.
Knauls is a multi-sport athlete, playing varsity basketball while also participating in track & field. Standing at 6-4, 260 pounds, Knauls is a large man and would be a problem for an opposing offensive line or even a competing center or forward on the basketball court.
From what Knauls put on tape, there is a lot of untapped potential as he enters his senior season. He lined up at both nose guard and tackle positions, being able to shed blockers on the interior and beat blockers off the edge to get to the quarterback or ball carrier in the backfield.
Having a guy that can play both positions is extremely beneficial for any college team. Injuries occur all the time, and if Knauls has to make a change from the interior to exterior or vice versa, he is comfortable in doing that.
Knauls will have a chance to get up close and personal with the Spartans' coaching staff, specifically defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who did a large majority of the recruiting for the three-star recruit. He will have a taste of what the Spartans' campus, facilities and atmosphere are all about.
The Spartans hosted several key prospects this past weekend and early this week, and will run it back with more coming this weekend. Knauls is a highlight piece of the visits as a highly-touted prospect that is showing strong interest in Michigan State.
