Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star WR/ATH
The Michigan State Spartans extended an offer to 2026 three-star wide receiver/athlete Corey Trice III, he announced via X on Tuesday. The Chicago Heights, Illinois native is showing strong interest in the program and could be a highlight piece for the team next season if he were to commit.
Trice was plagued with a fractured right ankle injury last season that limited his time on the field but is back to 100% and geared up for his senior season at Bloom High School as a wide receiver and kick returner. He is a versatile athlete that the Spartans could plug and play at multiple positions.
Despite the injury, he still totaled 223 receiving yards on 21 receptions with two touchdowns last year, with 251 kick return yards in four games. He has a career 23 receiving touchdowns on 2,034 yards, posting a standout sophomore season in 2023 with 1,166 yards and 15 touchdown catches.
"A few things really stand out to me (about Michigan State)," Trice told Michigan State Spartans On SI. "First, the coaching staff has been super genuine and consistent with communication. They make it feel like family. Also, the program has a strong culture and a clear development track for players, especially at my position. I’ve been following the way they’ve been building momentum, and I feel like it’s a place where I could grow on and off the field."
A common theme from many Spartan prospects is the comfort and family aspect that is exemplified. Trice grasped onto that, along with the development that they can give him over his career. He is well aware that the program is back on the rise, ready to become a top Big Ten team.
The Spartans will more than likely schedule an official visit with Trice for the near future, hoping to get him on campus for a game day this fall. He is a standout recruit that would give Michigan State an added boost next year at the receiver position. He could start if the opportunity presents itself.
