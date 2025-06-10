BREAKING: Spartans Land Class of 2026 Three-Star EDGE
Make that 10.
Michigan State football is now up to 10 commits from the class of 2026 after landing three-star edge rusher Cory House, who announced his commitment to the Spartans on social media on Tuesday.
The 6-6, 240-pound prospect from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee chose the Spartans over schools like Memphis, Indiana and Iowa.
House is ranked the No. 22 class of 2026 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 77 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He had visited Michigan State for an official the weekend of May 30, the Spartans' first weekend of official visits.
"My official visit to Michigan State went great because I got what I was looking for, and that was a brotherhood feeling," House told Michigan State Spartans On SI.
The word "brotherhood" gets thrown around a lot, but for House, it truly meant something with Michigan State.
"This official visit exceeded expectations because the brotherhood feeling wasn’t just basic; I fit in well," he said.
House has been recruited by Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt, who went down and offered the prospect back in February.
"Leading up to the offer with Michigan State, we had already been talking for a week before," House had told Michigan State Spartans On SI in February. "And he (Wilt) wanted to come see me personally to make sure everything checked out and make sure I actually looked how my bio said I look, and he said I look good.
"He gave me some things to remember about choosing where I wanted to go when I pick my college. When I received the offer, I was very honored and happy because God gave me another opportunity to get my family out the situation around me right now."
House is the sixth consecutive class of 2026 defensive commit for the Spartans. Going into June, they had just four total commits from the class, and none were on the defensive side of the ball.
Ever since official visit season began, Michigan State has been on a roll. Once again, it landed a prospect from the south as it continues to expand its footprint on the recruiting trail. And it's beating out some high-caliber programs along the way.
