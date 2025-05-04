Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 Five-Star EDGE
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking to become the program they once were, bringing in multiple four and five-star recruits as they recently extended an offer to 2027 five-star edge rusher David "DJ" Jacobs.
He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Jacobs is a 6-5, 220-pound prospect, ranked No. 2 overall in the state of Georgia, No. 2 player in the country at the edge position and the No. 4 overall player in the entire 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. This kid is special and would be a program-changing commitment for MSU.
247Sports' own Andrew Ivins did a breakdown on Jacob's skills and strengths, mentioning the potential that he holds with two years of high school ball left. Being rated as five-star recruit after just his sophomore season proves that Jacobs is the real deal.
"Cast-iron edge player who has the frame and physicality to hold his own in the trenches," Ivins wrote. "Finds a flat back and works to get around obstacles while also displaying the ability to turn and redirect with his suddenness and agility. Needs to unlock more nuance as a pass rusher as he's more power than he is finesse at this stage.
"Still, can drive back defenders and collapse pockets. Lines up primarily in a three-point stance, but also stands up on occasions. Flashes good snap anticipation. Type of defensive end who is likely to find most success in a scheme that wants to allow him to charge upfield. Length data is concerning at this early stage, but a player who likely provides particularly high-floor competency in the long term.
"Likely to add 20-30 pounds of mass in the coming years, which is only going to make him more effective. Early projection is a multi-year high-major impact defender with long-term pro upside."
Jacobs is showing the most interest in a pair of SEC powerhouses in Georgia and Tennessee. He is seemingly looking to stay relatively close to home and is favoring the SEC over the Big Ten currently. If the Spartans can make a promising pitch with some NIL involved, they have a chance at him.
With 33 total offers, a few other high-profile schools that are competing with the Spartans for Jacobs' commitment include Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Indiana and Ohio State. Nearly every big-name program has extended an offer to Jacobs already.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.