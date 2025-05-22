MSU Finalist for Three-Star CB From Florida
Another prospect is considering Michigan State as his collegiate home.
Class of 2026 three-star cornerback Devonte Anderson announced his top eight schools on social media on Thursday, and the Spartans were among the finalists. The others are Maryland, Miami (FL), Louisville, UCF, Iowa, Rutgers and Auburn.
Per his post, the prospect will announce his decision on July 11.
Anderson, who plays for West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida is ranked the No. 113 class of 2026 prospect in Florida and the No. 72 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State offered Anderson in July of 2024. He has an official visit to East Lansing set for the weekend of June 20, which was moved back from June 6.
The 6-1, 190-pound cornerback, who also plays wide receiver, posted 38 tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions last season, per MaxPreps.
Israel Potoczny wrote the following in his evaluation of Anderson's performance at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament back in January:
"Anderson’s recruiting profile reflects his immense potential, with offers from programs like Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, and Wisconsin. His ability to anticipate routes and disrupt plays positions him as a natural defensive back at the next level and he showed off his fluid coverage ability during Battle 7on7 at Miami over the weekend for 24K Swag.
"Experience in various coverage schemes only strengthens his case as a plug-and-play prospect for elite college defenses. Whether it’s locking down a top receiver, flipping field position on special teams, or contributing as a receiver, Anderson is the type of talent that elevates an entire program."
Anderson joins a number of class of 2026 prospects who have included the Spartans among their final schools, including three-star safety Bradley Brown, who announced his top five schools earlier on Thursday and will be visiting the same weekend as Anderson.
Michigan State hasn't had luck with the class of 2026, currently sitting at just four total scholarship commits from the class. But the Spartans can elevate that number significantly if they make the most of upcoming official visits, like Anderson's.
