Rising MSU Receiver Prospect Locks in Official Visit
Michigan State went heavy on the weapons in the transfer portal and in the 2025 recruiting class. Coach Jonathan Smith loaded up the receiver room in order to make life easier on his star quarterback Aidan Chiles.
The trend of loading up on skill talent has translated to the 2026 class as well, locking in some visits with receivers. The next one on the list is Pensacola, Florida native Elijah West, who will be on campus for his official visit on May 30.
West is a three-star wideout per 247Sports, who has garnered 14 total D1 offers. He's a lanky receiver with a wide catch radius. His ability to stretch the field vertically allows him to get open with ease. He also has the physicality to be a solid red zone option.
An underrated element of receivers that can be overlooked is their ability to block on the outside. This is no issue for West, who is ready and willing to be a force in the run game when called upon. His grit and tenacity make him a perfect match for this Spartan offense.
One aspect of this recruitment that could give the Spartans a boost is the presence of wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Hawkins has been extremely successful at developing receivers and getting them into the NFL. Receivers rave about the relationship they have with Hawkins and the kind of coach he is.
Smith and Hawkins have worked hand in hand to build depth at a position that left a bit to be desired. Returning wideout Nick Marsh stood out in his freshman campaign but could have used extra help to free him up a bit more. The Spartans realized this and have made big swings to change that.
As the visits start to take place, Michigan State's staff will continue to build their relationships and sell the program. Guys like West can be instrumental in Michigan State taking that next step. Coaches in the program, like Hawkins, play a vital role since position coaches tend to spend the most 1-on-1 time with their players so that connection needs to be strong.
