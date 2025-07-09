The Latest on Michigan State Target Elijah West
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting recruiting in a plethora of different states, and the class of 2026 continues to be an emphasis.
They have landed many prospects in the 2026 class already, but they aren't done just yet. In fact, they are still targeting some recruits who officially visited them or have held active communication with.
One of the prospects that the Spartans have been targeting as of late is Elijah West, a very talented three-star wide receiver prospect from Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. He is a very versatile wide receiver who measures in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and is ranked 1074th nationally, the 167th-ranked wide receiver and the 123rd player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.
West holds offers from many schools and has been a primary target in the class of 2026 for many programs at the wide receiver position. This includes Michigan State.
The prospect officially visited the Spartans first among all the schools he had visited. He visited them on May 30, before his visits to Georgia Tech on June 6 and a final trip to visit Arkansas to close out this session of official visits.
These are the two schools who the Spartans will be battling the most it seems at this time. They might not be exactly where they would hope in terms of being the leader, as their visit being first can be a bit more to work with than with other programs. The Razorbacks hold a great standing place for the prospect who could be a game-changing commit wherever he lands.
The Spartans will hope that he commits to them, as they currently sit with three wide receiver commits. It is an impressive group, though, with Samson Gash, Zachary Washington and Tyren Wortham, a four-star who flipped to the Spartans from UCF last month.
Stay tuned with Michigan State Spartans On SI as we will keep you updated on all things Michigan State recruiting, as the Spartans look to evolve their 2026 recruiting class even more in the month of July.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.